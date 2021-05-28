Cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty announced the opening of its latest North American data center in downtown Toronto. The new facility is the company’s third data center in Greater Toronto region and it will be fully interconnected with redundant dark fiber paths to Digital Realty’s TOR1 data center in Vaughan.

13.6 MW in Marseille

Digital Realty also announced that the company broke ground for its fourth center of data exchange in the strategic interconnection hub in Marseille, France. The MRS4 facility will offer up to 13.6 MW of customer capacity and direct access to 14 submarine cable systems that land in the city. The facility will extend the global reach of PlatformDIGITAL with low-latency connectivity options between the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. A. William Stein, CEO, Digital Realty, said,

“Together these new capabilities in Toronto and Marseille represent a strategic milestone on Digital Realty’s global roadmap for PlatformDIGITAL in North America and EMEA. Over the last 18 months since we announced our platform vision and strategy, we’ve introduced over 20 new data center expansion projects around the globe. As enterprises across all industries rapidly shifted to digital business models during an unprecedented year, the global number of participants in our connected data communities more than doubled to over 4,000 organizations.”

See more Data Center News