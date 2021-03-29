The world suddenly shifted to “remote everything” during the pandemic throughout 2020. During this period, Digital Realty ensured its global portfolio of more than 280 data centers around the world remained fully operational and continued to serve as the central nervous system of the digital economy. Digital Realty achieved five-nines of uptime across its global data center platform for the 14 consecutive years, exceeding 99.999 percent availability throughout 2020 and building upon a longstanding track record of operational excellence.

Extending the reach of PlatformDIGITAL

Digital Realty maintained its track record of uptime throughout 2020 while significantly extending the reach of PlatformDIGITAL, the company’s global data center platform. PlatformDIGITAL enables the ever-changing data, control and networking demands of global enterprises via four different hubs. In March 2020, Digital Realty completed its combination with Interxion, bringing more than 50 additional facilities across 11 countries in EMEA onto the platform.

Besides, Digital Realty maintained operational continuity for its data center customers in Dallas, Houston and Austin throughout the extreme weather conditions in Texas in early 2021. In addition to operational excellence, Digital Realty maintained its industry-leading commitment to sustainability during the unique circumstances of the past year. The company achieved EPA ENERGY STAR certification for 31 data centers in 2020, more than any other data center provider.

