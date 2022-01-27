Cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, Digital Realty announced the opening of its first data center in South Korea. The facility is also the first carrier-neutral facility in the country. Digital Realty’s new data center will serve as a gateway to global expansion for organizations in the region to scale their digital business into new markets globally, and vice versa.

22,000 square feet, 12 megawatts

ICN10, a multi-story facility spanning 22,000 square feet, is located in the northwest region of the city, within the Sangam Digital Media City. The urban planning zone includes various technology and media companies. The facility will provide 12 megawatts of critical IT capacity and expand the company’s global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL.

ICN10 is offering direct access to all local exchange carriers in the country. It is also an NVIDIA-certified colocation provider of choice in South Korea as part of the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program. ICN10 is able to handle Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workloads from NVIDIA. The facility will also serve as a connectivity gateway for scale and large enterprise applications hosted in Digital Seoul 2 (ICN11), which is currently under construction. Two facilities will form a virtually-connected campus. Mark Smith, Managing Director of APAC at Digital Realty said,