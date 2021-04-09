Singapore is ranked fifth among the top 10 data center markets globally, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Now, Digital Realty has opened its third data center in Singapore. As Digital Realty’s largest data center in the country, the multi-story, 50-megawatt facility, known as Digital Loyang II or SIN12, will bring the company’s total committed investment to date in Singapore to over US$1 billion.

A tie between US and Singapore

SIN12 will introduce next-generation colocation services for regional customers in Singapore and will further expand PlatformDIGITAL, the company’s global data center platform. It will offer customers in APAC new avenues to connect, extend their reach, and uncover new business opportunities. SIN12 will offer enterprises the full spectrum of colocation services and will enable them to scale their critical infrastructure on-demand within a connected data community with optimal proximity to carriers, networks, and cloud service providers.

Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein, said,

“Singapore is a well-established financial and business hub, and consistently ranks among the top data center markets globally. The opening of our third data center is a major milestone on our PlatformDIGITAL roadmap and underscores our long-term commitment to support the country’s digital economy. The transition to the digital economy has impacted the way companies across all industries create and deliver value. There’s a growing need for a combination of open interconnection and next-generation colocation that will reduce the complexity of digital transformation.”

Digital Loyang II is adjacent to Digital Loyang I, or SIN11. The two facilities are connected by diverse high-count fiber routes, enabling customers in both facilities to connect directly via dark fiber cross-connects and access a connected data community of network and service providers on Digital Realty’s open global platform. SIN12 has already achieved Platinum certification under Singapore’s BCA Green Mark building assessment system. The Green Mark certification scheme is designed to evaluate a building’s overall environmental impact and performance and provides a comprehensive framework for assessing new and existing buildings to promote sustainable design and best practices in construction and operations.

