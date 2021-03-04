Colocation, interconnection, and data center solutions, Digital Realty lays out an industry manifesto for enabling connected data communities. Digital Realty’s manifesto represents a vision, a solution approach, and a call to action to remove legacy barriers across the interconnection industry and tackle the challenges of data gravity. It also outlines a new collaborative roadmap to integrate interconnection platforms with multiple partners.

Acquisition of Pureport’s IP and engineering team

As a part of its plans to develop new native orchestration and native fabric connectivity options, the company is integrating Pureport’s IP and engineering team. The acquisition adds in-house network software development to support Digital Realty’s vision of building open, SDN-enabled cross-platform orchestration.

The company also aims to take actions to support the industry’s transformation to a data-centric architecture and is evolving its interconnection capabilities with an updated roadmap for PlatformDIGITAL. It also adds new coverage, capacity, connectivity, and control capabilities. Chris Sharp, Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty, said,

“We are laying out our industry manifesto and a call to action today to remove legacy barriers in the interconnection industry to address data gravity. We look forward to engaging with industry participants as we shape our vision for a fabric of fabrics that will unlock new opportunities and value for all sectors. We will be an industry steward championing this shift and together we can tackle data gravity head-on and build a new era of open, secure, and dynamic connected data communities globally.”

