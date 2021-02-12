Global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, Digital Realty, reported financial results for the 2020’s fourth quarter. For the quarter, the company delivered net income of $60 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $44 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. According to the announcement, revenues for the quarter is $1.1 billion, a 4% increase from the previous quarter and a 35% increase from the same quarter last year.

Financial highlights:

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.16 per share in 4Q20, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $1.50 in 4Q19

Reported FFO per share of $1.45 in 4Q20, compared to $1.62 in 4Q19

Reported core FFO per share of $1.61 in 4Q20, compared to $1.62 in 4Q19

Signed total bookings during 4Q20 expected to generate $130 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $12 million contribution from interconnection

Introduced core FFO per share outlook from $6.40-$6.50

A. William Stein, Chief Executive Officer, Digital Realty, said,

“We closed 2020 with a strong finish, delivering record bookings for the full year. This tremendous achievement is a testament to the consistent execution and growth across our global platform. Our book of business outside the Americas has expanded meaningfully, while our colocation and interconnection business represents a rapidly growing share as we continue to gain traction with enterprise customers as well as service providers. We look forward to building upon this momentum into 2021 and beyond, and we remain confident that our global platform will continue to deliver sustainable growth for all stakeholders.”

