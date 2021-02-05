Digital Realty, a global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced a significant expansion of its Santa Clara connected campus in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Extending the global reach of PlatformDIGITAL

The 430,000 square foot, the four-story project will support the digital business strategies of enterprises and service providers within a highly connected and growing Bay Area community of over 360 enterprises, network, content and cloud providers, including direct access to AWS and IBM Clouds.

Tony Bishop, Digital Realty Senior Vice President, Platform, Growth & Marketing, said,

“We are committed to providing our Bay Area customers and partners a future growth path that will overcome data gravity barriers and support their digital ambitions. Today’s announcement marks another milestone on the roadmap for extending the global reach of PlatformDIGITAL and will spur continued opportunities for innovation at the heart of the vibrant tech community in Silicon Valley.”

The expansion will enable customers to adopt a data-centric approach to IT architectures by deploying critical infrastructure in close proximity to major data hubs and clouds on PlatformDIGITAL.

