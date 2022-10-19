The new development will add 200 cabinets for a total of 800 cabinets and space of nearly 65,000 square feet.

The largest carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, DRFortress announced that it has commenced construction for expansion to its data center campus located in Honolulu. The expansion will help the company to support the region’s growing technology needs.

With the expansion, the company will add 200 cabinets for a total of 800 cabinets available to lease with a space of approximately 65,000 square feet.

The company also stated that the expansion will offer new features that will support the company’s enterprise customers. Some of them are customer training and a conference room that can accommodate up to 40 people, two multi-purpose customer kiosks, and a coffee bar and snack area with available workstations. The spaces will allow customers to host events or group training and also serve as a secure business continuity office space during unexpected disasters. Rosa White, Co-President and Founder of DRFortress said,

« Our customers and the Hawaiian business community are always at the center of every decision we make, and this fourth facility expansion is no different. These new additions to our campus enable our customers to continue operating at the highest levels while we simultaneously provide our comprehensive, state-of-the-art colocation and cloud solutions. For the last 16 years, we have invested in our flagship data center and seen exponential growth, we’re excited to see what the future holds. »