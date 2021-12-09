DRFortress, the Hawaii-based data center and cloud marketplace announced that it is celebrating 15 years of providing customized cloud and IT solutions to support Hawaiian businesses. The DRFortress data center in Honolulu has grown more than ten times from other local suppliers in revenue, space, environmental controls and power capacity since 2006.

Business continuity to Hawaiian businesses

The 55,000 square foot facility is the largest data center and cloud marketplace in Hawaii and is one of the most respected data center infrastructures in the U.S. No other Hawaii-based provider has a similar footprint, service portfolio, experience, or skillset to deliver connectivity, cloud, CDN, and business continuity to Hawaiian businesses while securing their mission-critical systems.

As a major technology leader in Hawaii, DRFortress has transformed the Islands into the largest digital hub for colocation, neutral telecommunication connectivity, and cloud computing services in the Pacific. The company continues to provide network-neutral colocation and cloud services to various enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies, and ISPs. As the demand surges for IT services across Hawaii, DRFortress is answering the call by building another facility planned for Q4 2022.

Fred Rodi, President and Co-founder of DRFortress said,