DRFortress, the Hawaii-based data center and cloud marketplace announced that it is celebrating 15 years of providing customized cloud and IT solutions to support Hawaiian businesses. The DRFortress data center in Honolulu has grown more than ten times from other local suppliers in revenue, space, environmental controls and power capacity since 2006.
Business continuity to Hawaiian businesses
The 55,000 square foot facility is the largest data center and cloud marketplace in Hawaii and is one of the most respected data center infrastructures in the U.S. No other Hawaii-based provider has a similar footprint, service portfolio, experience, or skillset to deliver connectivity, cloud, CDN, and business continuity to Hawaiian businesses while securing their mission-critical systems.
As a major technology leader in Hawaii, DRFortress has transformed the Islands into the largest digital hub for colocation, neutral telecommunication connectivity, and cloud computing services in the Pacific. The company continues to provide network-neutral colocation and cloud services to various enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies, and ISPs. As the demand surges for IT services across Hawaii, DRFortress is answering the call by building another facility planned for Q4 2022.
Fred Rodi, President and Co-founder of DRFortress said,
« We are so proud to have served the Hawaiian business community for 15 years. Our company has experienced exponential growth since its inception with three facility expansions, a deep portfolio of public cloud and data center services, and equity investments from GI Partners, LLC to fuel our strategic growth and expansion of service offerings. We are committed to investing in the Hawaiian business community, which is why we created the largest business network in Hawaii to extend our customers’ global reach with fast, secure, and affordable bandwidth, cloud, colocation, and IT services. »
