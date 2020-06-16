DRFortress, a carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, announced a major expansion project to its existing data center campus in Honolulu. Under this strategic expansion, DRFortress will add 130 cabinets to its existing data center infrastructure. It will have a total of more than 600 cabinets for lease and a space of 55,000 square feet. DRFortress has been serving Hawaii for over 14 years.

The additional data center capacity aims to meet the growing cloud and IT services demands of DRFortress’ current telecommunications partners and global cloud providers that are pivoting to an edge strategy for the next wave of 5G technologies.

Fred Rodi, President and Founder of DRFortress said,

“As a proven data center partner serving Hawaii for over 14 years, our customers and partners rely on our ability to meet their growing demands for colocation and cloud services. This represents our third significant expansion in Hawaii, and we are proud to offer our world-class facility at competitive rates.”

The company expects to be completed the expansion and to be ready for service in Q4of 2020.