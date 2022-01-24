DRFortress, the largest and only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii, has launched a 360 degree, high definition, immersive virtual tour of the state-of-the-art DRFortress data center campus in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Offering the largest choice of networks

The virtual tour showcases interactive panoramic photos with detailed floor plans and tour views throughout the two-story, 55,000 square-foot DRFortress data center, the largest data center, business network, and cloud marketplace in Hawaii. The DRFortress virtual tour includes built-in hotspots, creating an enhanced experience for visitors to learn more about a specific room or space inside Hawaii’s preeminent data center.

Fred Rodi, President and Co-founder of DRFortress said,

« We are thrilled to provide a unique way to explore the DRFortress data center around the globe from anywhere, on your own device. As a technology leader and the best-equipped data center in Hawaii, DRFortress brings the Hawaiian business community and global partners together swiftly and safely to deliver global reach with fast, secure, and affordable public cloud and data center services. »

Since 2006, the DRFortress data center in Honolulu has completed three expansions and grown more than ten times in revenue, space, environmental controls, and power capacity than any other local supplier. The company offers the largest choice of networks in Hawaii, allowing customers to easily and directly connect with every major network, internet service provider and content provider around the world.

DRFortress is building another facility planned for Q4 2022 to meet the accelerated demand for IT services across Hawaii. To request a virtual tour of the DRFortress data center, please click here.

