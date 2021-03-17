DRFortress is a carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii. Now, the company announced a major expansion to its data center campus in Honolulu is complete and ready for service. DRFortress added 125 cabinets, creating a total of 600 cabinets for lease and a space of 55,000 square feet.

The third expansion

Based on DRFortress’s latest high-power density pod design, the new expansion will accommodate up to 18kW in a single cabinet allowing customers to deploy more equipment in a smaller footprint. The pod design passes down power utilization cost savings to customers while meeting demand and enhancing operations.

Fred Rodi, President and Founder of DRFortress, said,

“We continue to work toward our vision of becoming a major digital hub in the Pacific. This expansion gives our customers the power and cooling they need to bring in their next-generation equipment while taking advantage of our rich mix of carriers and ISPs.”

The DRFortress world-class data center is an ideal location for Hawaii customers to connect to existing carriers with a simple cross-connection. The facility is located outside of flood zones and extended tsunami areas, which is critical when making a data center investment in Hawaii. In addition to the expansion, the company recently added Cloud Connect, Hawaii’s only on-ramp service to public clouds, and additional new services are planned for later this year.

