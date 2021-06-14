Global power management company Eaton announced two new additions to its micro data center (MDC) and 9PX uninterruptible power supply (UPS) series. The iCube 2.0 and the 9PX lithium-ion UPS are designed to address the unique needs of Asian organizations looking to future-proof their data centre infrastructure.

A variety of rack sizes

With an upgrade of Eaton’s pre-existing MDC 1.0 solution, iCube 2.0 aims to handle key challenges and common user pain points in edge deployments. In addition, iCube 2.0 can be customised to a variety of rack sizes.

Jimmy Yam, Vice President of Electrical Sector, East Asia at Eaton, said,

“With prolonged remote working arrangements and expected growth in digitalisation, the need for fast and sustainable computing capacity will only increase. The introduction of iCube 2.0 and 9PX Lithium-ion UPS will help address this demand while still ensuring energy efficiency.”

IT managers can choose from iCube 2.0’s line-up of cabinet dimensions that are designed for small offices to prefabricated multi-rack solutions for mid-sized to large offices. With this flexibility, organisations can optimise their unit room space utilization and scale their deployments according to evolving operational needs.

