EdgeConneX, the pioneer in Edge data center development, announces it will provide access to Telia Carrier’s world-leading network and interconnection points via the EdgeConneX Edge Data Center in San Diego. This brings exceptional levels of security and the lowest possible latency for cloud, IoT and content into the competitive southern California market-creating single-hop access to local enterprise and consumer end-users.

An ideal partner for EdgeConneX

“Telia Carrier continues to be an ideal partner for EdgeConneX,” notes Brian Bellis, Vice President of Global Edge Data Center and Network Sales at EdgeConneX. “The company’s global IP backbone is highly regarded throughout the industry and is much sought-after by global content providers, gaming companies and hyperscalers expanding throughout the world, and the IP connectivity that they bring is critical to our ecosystem.”

The facility offers the shortest and fastest routes

EdgeConneX San Diego facility was purpose-built and strategically located in order to provide a secure colocation facility for customers wishing to deliver content and applications to local-market consumers, with the lowest possible latency. Partnering with network and cable operators at the local level, the EdgeConneX carrier-neutral facility offers the shortest and fastest routes for delivering content to local market subscribers (consumer and enterprise) and internet customers.

“Telia Carrier will support the increased demand for high-capacity services, providing reliable, high-performance connectivity for both established and start-up businesses that are entering the San Diego market, as well as the fast-growing markets to the south in Mexico,” said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development at Telia Carrier. “We value the reputation, expertise and approach taken by EdgeConneX to data center infrastructure and management and are excited to accelerate growth of the ecosystem in the region.”

Edge Data Centers in 27 global markets

Telia Carrier has deployed its network in multiple facilities across the EdgeConneX portfolio of Edge Data Centers (EDC) in 27 global markets, including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Santa Clara, Phoenix, Portland and Salt Lake City. Additionally, Telia Carrier’s Cloud Connect software-defined interconnection platform is deployed at these PoPs, enhancing high-speed connections between data centers, business-critical apps and partners – in seconds.

“San Diego’s tech sector is a source for optimism among colocation providers,” said Dan Thompson, Research Director for 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The area is increasingly becoming a hotbed for start-ups and given that start-ups are likely to go straight to the cloud or leverage services rather than collocation, that trend dovetails with most San Diego providers’ heavy focus on cloud and managed services.

