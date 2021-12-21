Data center solutions provider EdgeConnex announced a strategic investment in Chayora, a data center provider in China. With the partnership, the company will provide EdgeConneX with data center offerings in two of the largest markets in Beijing and Shanghai. The partnership will also allow Chayora to scale out its platform to other markets across China.

Beijing and Shanghai

The duo aims to offer a global platform for customers requiring hyperlocal edge capacity that is highly proximate to their end-users or hyper-scale capacity built to suit their specifications. The facilities in the two campuses can scale to over 200MW IT load in total with access to 100% renewable energy.

Chayora holds all relevant licenses to operate and connect its data centers and provide cloud services access to 100% renewable energy. Chayora also can expand into other Chinese markets. Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX said,

« Over the last ten years, EdgeConneX built out its global data center platform by working with our customers to give them the data center capacity where they want it, when they want it and at the scale they want it. As our customers look for solutions in the APAC region, it’s vital that we include a data center presence and team in China. The investment in Chayora provides EdgeConneX customers with an ideal data center partner that can support their digital infrastructure requirements in China. At the same time, the EdgeConneX global platform can support Chinese firms that have international requirements. It’s a win-win for customers as EdgeConneX and Chayora can provide a comprehensive data center platform domestically in China and internationally in any global market that can support a full spectrum of hyperlocal to hyperscale deployments. »

