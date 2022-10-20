EdgeConnex’s initial collaboration began in 2016 with the first Ninja-IX deployment of Phoenix-IX in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center.

Global hyperlocal to hyperscale data center solutions provider, EdgeConneX announced that it is expanding its partnership with Ninja-IX, a not-for-profit internet exchange operator and parent company to multiple internet exchange fabrics across the US.

US-based markets

The collaboration of the two companies started in 2016, when Ninja-IX deployed Phoenix-IX in the EdgeConneX Phoenix data center growing to current traffic volumes of over 90 Gbps with over 60 participants using the Internet Exchange Public Peering fabric.

Currently, Ninja-IX has IX deployments in EdgeConneX facilities in Las Vegas (Vegas-IX), Norfolk (Norfolk-IX), and Houston (Houston-IX), with other nine additional IX deployments in other markets, set for later this year and into early 2023. The duo also has additional facility deployments planned for 2022 and 2023, including Memphis, Madison, Santa Clara, Minneapolis, Jacksonville, Miami, Tallahassee, New Orleans, and Nashville. Aron Smith, Vice President of Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX said,

« We’re excited to expand our partnership with Ninja-IX across our U.S. footprint. We have had considerable success with Ninja-IX in our Phoenix facility and look forward to partnering with Ninja-IX to enable additional interconnection and peering access options across our new and planned Ninja-IX markets. This latest IX expansion effort is a testament to our commitment to offer the best possible peering options to our local customers and bring a better end-user experience at the Edge. »