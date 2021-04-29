Hyper-local to hyper-scale data center solutions provider, EdgeConnex announces a multi-market expansion strategy that will increase capacity to be able to support the demand for network, content, and cloud solutions to several key North American markets. The company will add around 20MWs of new capacity across its existing footprint in the Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Miami, Detroit, and Chicago markets.

Nearly 20 MWs of capacity

With the expansion, major service providers will be able to scale their local cloud, content, network, and other offerings in these markets. The company also has capacity expansions planned for additional markets throughout the U.S. The expansion will also allow users to leverage additional service ecosystems and network access offerings. Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer, EdgeConneX, said,

“We have always focused on building data centers where, when and how our customers want capacity to support their business. Our strategy of listening to our customers to provide tailored solutions for them that span hyperlocal to hyperscale data centers is what makes us unique. These planned expansions, necessitated by the growing volume, variety and velocity of data our customers are driving, highlight the accelerating need for digital infrastructure and capacity to best support their customers.”

