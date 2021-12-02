Global hyper-local to hyper-scale data center solutions, EdgeConnex announced that the company is expanding into Belgium with a new campus which is currently under development located in Ternat. The facility is approximately 15 kilometers away from downtown Brussels and is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.

4 data halls, 20 MW capacity

The initial data center build will include 4 data halls and will be able to provide 20 MW of multi-tenant capacity for its customers and service providers. The facility marks the company’s 7th market in the EMEA region and 40th market globally.

Brussels is not only the capital of Belgium but also serves as the de facto capital of the EU, thus it is home to thousands of organizations. It is also a gateway both into and within Europe. EdgeConnex aims to respond to the increasing demand for a data center in the Benelux region. With the EdgeConnex data center solutions, organizations in the region will be able to benefit from optimal performance and TCO. Dick Theunissen, Managing Director for EMEA of EdgeConneX said,

« Our legacy is to quickly and successfully deliver data center infrastructure anywhere our customers require. As we continue to expand both our Edge platform and hyperscale campuses globally, our data center to be built in Brussels will give us capabilities to meet our customers’ requirements for hyperlocal and hyperscale data center capacity in the vital and growing Benelux region. »

