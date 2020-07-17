EdgeConneX expands its Portland Edge Data Center. Portland 02 brings an additional 6MWs of capacity. Portland 03 will bring the total capacity at the Portland campus to over 30MWs, which is in the early planning phases. The company also announced that Portland is an ideal market with its power rates and tax incentives. It’s also a key alternative gateway between North America and APAC with submarine cables in Oregon.

AWS Direct Connect

Portland campus offers a rich local service provider ecosystems. In addition to the on-site AWS Direct Connect cloud on-ramp, the campus also home to CenturyLink, Zayo, Comcast Business, Wave, Telia, and Verizon. Brian Bellis, VP for Global Edge Sales and Business Development, EdgeConneX said,