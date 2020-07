EdgeConneX expands its Portland Edge Data Center. Portland 02 brings an additional 6MWs of capacity. Portland 03 will bring the total capacity at the Portland campus to over 30MWs, which is in the early planning phases. The company also announced that Portland is an ideal market with its power rates and tax incentives. It’s also a key alternative gateway between North America and APAC with submarine cables in Oregon.

AWS Direct Connect

Portland campus offers a rich local service provider ecosystems. In addition to the on-site AWS Direct Connect cloud on-ramp, the campus also home to CenturyLink, Zayo, Comcast Business, Wave, Telia, and Verizon. Brian Bellis, VP for Global Edge Sales and Business Development, EdgeConneX said,

“Portland is a great example of a traditional Edge market that has rapidly grown into a significant regional market. Over the last four years, since we first established a presence locally in Hillsboro, customer demand for this market has quickly accelerated, encouraging us to develop a full data center campus with a rich connectivity ecosystem. Many edge markets in our portfolio are following this trend as data gravity rapidly trends towards the Edge.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News