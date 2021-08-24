The APAC region has experienced significant demand and growth due to digital transformation and cloud adoption. Kelvin Fong has been appointed EdgeConneX’s managing director to oversee market growth in the APAC region and will be based at the company’s new regional headquarters in Singapore.

20 years of experience in data center operations

With the backing of its parent company, EQT Infrastructure, and the new APAC regional business director, EdgeConneX aims to be positioned at the forefront of edge and hyperscale data center development in the region.

APAC managing director of EdgeConneX Kelvin Fong talked about his new position, saying,

“Now is the time to be at the forefront of edge and hyperscale data center development and deployment in this growing technological hotspot of the world. EdgeConneX has proven its success in the Americas and EMEA over the last decade. As they expand in the Asia-Pac market, I’m excited to establish and lead a great team focused on delivering data center solutions for some of the leading service providers in the world.”

With his extensive data center operations and development experience in Asia, Kelvin will oversee new regional market expansion from the company’s HQ in Singapore. Before this, he served as Managing Director for CapitaLand, one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, where he developed new business units in Singapore, China, and India.

Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX, said,

“EdgeConneX is a trusted provider of data center solutions to some of the largest and most demanding service providers in the world. As our customers increasingly look for data center solutions in the Asia-Pac region, it is vital that we have a local presence and team that understands and supports their unique needs. The hiring of a proven industry and region specialist, Kelvin Fong, who will lead a broad team from our new Singapore-based headquarters, is vital as we grow our presence throughout the Asia-Pac region.”

EdgeConneX continues to expand in the region with the backing of its parent, EQT Infrastructure, one of the world’s most significant infrastructure funds, and with its joint Venture AdaniConneX, which develops and operates data centers throughout India.

