EdgeConneX announced the construction of a new data center facility located in Rishon, Israel.

The new EdgeConneX facility will bring 7.5MWs to market and is planned to be operational by Q3 2023.

The new site will complement the company’s existing data center presence near Tel Aviv.

Hyperlocal and hyperscale data center solutions provider EdgeConneX announced that the company is expanding its footprint in Isreal with a new facility in Rishon. The company’s third data center will respond to the increasing demand for underground, highly secure, and resilient infrastructure in the region by hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and enterprises.

EdgeConneX announced that the new facility will provide 7.5 MW of IT capacity and is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2023. It will complement EdgeConneX’s existing data center presence near Tel Aviv, including sites in Herzliya and Petah Tikva , which are now both fully operational. According to a Research and Markets report, the Israel data center market size by investments will reach USD 795 million by 2026. This is primarily due to the growing number of global enterprises and an expanding number of local SMBs requiring cloud access and IoT support.

The Rishon facility will offer extensive fiber and peering options with resilient access to local and international internet service providers, enabling connectivity to global markets and services. Dick Theunissen, Managing Director of EMEA at EdgeConneX said,

« We’re thrilled to be well underway with the construction and development of the Rishon site. The new facility and additional expansion plans will bring the necessary capacity and innovation to grow business, and meet increasing hyperscaler and enterprise customer needs. We focus on our customers and providing them with the infrastructure and power capacity they want, where they want it, and when they want it. »