EdgeConneX, the provider in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has joined the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), a not-for-profit industry association established to support the interests of the European data center community. With direct input from its members, the EUDCA shapes the industry’s policy positions on relevant legislative matters and effectively communicates and integrates those positions throughout the European Union (EU) policy-making process.

Over 200 MW of capacity in the EU

Dick Theunissen, Managing Director, EMEA, at EdgeConneX said,

« We are honored to be a part of this vital organization and are committed to working with other EUDCA members to positively shape the future of our industry. The EU has been diligent in developing new policies around energy and environment, cyber and physical security, and broader digital issues. Many of these initiatives are foundational to our Customers, People and Planet company pillars. I am personally honored to serve on the EUDCA Board and represent EdgeConneX as we chart the future of the industry across Europe and the world. »

When drafting policy, the European Commission invites stakeholders to provide input during consultations. The EUDCA identifies and screens these opportunities and then facilitates member company participation in this joint process, thus bringing industry expertise directly to the policy table.

Operator input is also utilized when directly reaching out to policymakers and other stakeholders. EUDCA member company experts are invited to meet EU policymakers in person, thus adding to the quality and impact of these conversations as well as enhancing the profile of the company and the industry overall.

Key EdgeConneX Associate Membership benefits include:

Seat and voting rights on the Policy & Technical Committees

Access to the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact (CNDCP) Working Group on behalf of EUDCA

Involvement in shaping policies through participation in EU consultations and meetings with key stakeholders

Michael Winterson, Chairperson, European Data Centre Association and Managing Director at Equinix Services said,

« We’re thrilled to welcome EdgeConneX to the EUDCA and Mr. Theunissen to our Board. Operator input is invaluable to our work and advocacy. EdgeConneX and its team bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and best practices, building and operating data centers across the EU and globe. »

EdgeConneX joins the EUDCA as it continues scale-out its European footprint that now extends to 6 markets and over 200 MWs of capacity in the EU, which makes up a significant portion of the global EdgeConneX data center platform.