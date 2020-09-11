EdgeConneX has streamlined the path for customers in Arizona to connect to Microsoft cloud services by offering the Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute service in its Phoenix Edge Data Center (EDC). With Azure ExpressRoute, users are able to create private connections between their IT deployments and Microsoft’s global data centers.

A secure colocation facility

EdgeConneX serves the Phoenix metropolitan area from the EDC, located near the Arizona State University Campus. The EDC provides a secure colocation facility for customers wishing to deliver content and applications to local-market end-users.

Aron Smith, Vice President for Interconnection Product Management, EdgeConneX, said,

“The Phoenix metropolitan area has one of the fastest-growing populations in the country, which in turn is attracting many new and established enterprise and technology companies to establish large front and back-office operations, call centers and distribution hubs in the area. By providing these companies local private access to the Cloud in Phoenix via Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at EdgeConneX, customers can enjoy all the benefits of the Cloud with a secure, dedicated and local access solution that simultaneously optimizes performance and reduces costs.”

With the new Azure ExpressRoute site now available in Phoenix, customers in the local EdgeConneX data center can order a simple cross-connect to privately access all Microsoft cloud services available through the global Azure platform. Additionally, all other enterprises located in the greater Phoenix area can also connect to the local Azure ExpressRoute site by using the various metro ethernet solutions.

