EdgeConneX announced that they have deployed Cloudflare Network Interconnect (CNI) solution in 16 EdgeConneX data centers, worldwide, with 3 additional facility deployments planned for 2021. As a member of the Cloudflare Network Interconnect Partner Program, EdgeConneX deployments provide uncompromising security and performance with private links into the Cloudflare network. Cloudflare CNI is scheduled for deployment in the following EdgeConneX markets: Amsterdam, Miami, and Atlanta.

Cloudflare CNI deployment

The CNI deployments enhance network DDoS mitigation with increased performance and security as part of Cloudflare’s CNI plus Magic Transit solution. CNI plus Magic Transit delivers DDoS protection and traffic acceleration from every Cloudflare data center. Clean traffic is routed over Cloudflare’s network for optimal latency and throughput and can be handed-off over private network interconnects (PNI), Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels, or other forms of peering to the customer network.

Aron Smith, Vice President of Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX, said,

“The Cloudflare CNI deployment is a perfect complement to our roster of collocated network and cloud providers. Security is of the utmost priority as the benefits of cloud are increasingly realized and cloud adoption surges. Security is an essential component of any reputable cloud ecosystem, and the Cloudflare CNI plus Magic Transit provides that critical layer of threat mitigation to our customers throughout our global footprint. We’re excited to partner with Cloudflare to offer this established solution to our customers.”

Cloudflare Network Interconnect is currently available in the following EdgeConneX Edge data center markets: Las Vegas, Phoenix, Detroit, San Diego, Minneapolis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Houston, Jacksonville, Portland, Richmond, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Tallahassee, Memphis and Norfolk.

See more Data Center News