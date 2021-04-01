EdgeConneX announced that it has broken ground on a new edge data center facility in the Sant Boi de Llobregat region of Spain, located just 15 km from Barcelona city center. The EdgeConneX Barcelona multi-tenant data center is expected to be ready for service in Q4 2021 with a global IT services provider and systems integrator as its first anchor tenant.

To bring the Edge closer

The 7,600 m2, 8 MW N+1, carrier-neutral data center facility will provide businesses in the region with essential, local, cloud and content access as well as highly secure server colocation in a carbon-neutral facility employing renewable energy strategies.

Dick Theunissen, Managing Director, EMEA, at EdgeConneX, said,

“We are continuing our push to bring the Edge closer to those that need it most, where they need it most. It’s a client-centric philosophy that runs companywide and takes us to places like Barcelona where we, alongside our technology partners and community leaders, can have an immediate and positive impact on the overall business opportunity and edge market growth.”

“The second-largest city in Spain, Barcelona has become a digital hotspot for communications and technological innovation in Spain,” states Daniel Bizo, Sr. Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

See more Data Center News