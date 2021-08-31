EdgeConneX is an AWS Partner Network (APN) member since 2016. The company announced the deployment of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect 100Gbps capability at the company’s Portland Edge Data Center campus.

To build data-heavy applications with increased flexibility

This expansion enables high availability and lower latency access to the most significant, most data-intensive applications, such as augmented reality (AR)/virtual reality (VR), machine learning (ML), blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and more.

Anton Radlein, General Manager, AWS Direct Connect, AWS, said,

“As emerging data-heavy applications and technologies transition from the lab to the marketplace, access to those applications via traditional lower bandwidth port speeds simply isn’t good enough. Deploying AWS Direct Connect at 100Gbps at the EdgeConneX facility in Portland is essential to helping customers build data-heavy applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability. We’re excited to see the value it brings to our mutual customers.”

AWS Direct Connect enables companies to connect their IT infrastructure directly to AWS in The Portland Edge Data Center. This private connection to the cloud can reduce costs, increase performance while providing a more secure and consistent network experience.

“AWS Direct Connect 100Gbps on-ramps within the EdgeConneX Portland facility significantly expands opportunities for enterprises to scale their businesses and advance digital transformation initiatives in a more meaningful way,”

said Aron Smith, VP Interconnection Product Management at EdgeConneX.

