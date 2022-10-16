EdgeConneX announced it had secured $150 million in sustainability-linked financing for Latin America. The loan refinances outstanding indebtedness and is designed to be used as a financing platform for the company’s future activity in Latin America, including Chile and Colombia.

Market leadership

The loan facility further promotes EdgeConneX sustainability objectives, incentivizing outperformance on the data centers’ energy efficiency, renewable energy consumption, and environmental certification.

Joe Harar, CFO at EdgeConneX said,

« This is a landmark transaction in the digital infrastructure space in Latin America, as combined green loan principles and sustainability-linked loan principles are considered to be the first combination sustainability data center financing in the Latin American market. This latest funding provides EdgeConneX with the backing necessary to continue its regional expansion in Latin America and to do so in a sustainability-minded way. »

The latest sustainability-linked financing comes after EdgeConneX secured a series of sustainability-linked financings totaling $1.7 Billion earlier this year. The financings include EdgeConneX first-ever securitization and multi-currency term loan (“ESG Term Loan”) to further the company’s global growth. These transactions highlight EdgeConneX market leadership and commitment to ESG as part of its Customers, People, Planet core values and environmental stewardship.