Global hyperlocal to hyper-scale data center solutions provider, EdgeConnex announced that it has agreed to acquire an Israel-based data center operator headquartered in Herzliya, Global Data Center. It will bring add two new facilities into the EdgeConneX global data center platform, including GDC’s underground facilities in Herzliya and Petah Tikva.

Highly secure underground facilities

Global Data Center, founded in 2013 by Moshe Lasman, is in cooperation and with the financial backing of the Viola Group. It is operating two highly secure, sub-terranean data centers in the area of Tel Aviv. Both facilities are built in accordance with the Tier 3 Uptime global standard. Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX said,

“I am pleased to announce the expansion of the EdgeConneX global footprint to the Middle Eastern region with the acquisition of GDC. As always, the Company’s focus is on its customers and providing them with the capacity they want, where they want it, and when they want it. In the case of Israel, GDC’s talented leadership team, strong operational track record and existing infrastructure helps us accelerate meeting these requirements by providing a ready-made solution with a premium platform that is already well established in the market.”

