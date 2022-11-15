Partners Group will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites.

Global private markets firm, Partners Group has acquired an owner, operator, and builder of hyperscale data centers, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, on behalf of its clients. Partners Group will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future data center sites.

With the agreement, Partners Group is acquiring EdgeCore’s existing and under-construction sites, and funding future acquisitions and buildouts. EdgeCore, headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, selects, builds, and commercializes data centers and charges customers a price based on their contracted power capacity, leading to highly visible cashflows. EdgeCore is well-positioned to benefit from global digitization themes.

After the acquisition, the company will work with EdgeCore’s management team on its transformational value creation plan. Key initiatives include existing site expansion, acquiring and building future assets, and expanding sustainability initiatives at its data center campuses. Tom Ray, Chief Executive Officer of EdgeCore said,

« EdgeCore differentiates itself through a combination of superior site locations, excellent reliability, flexible customer solutions, and speed to market. We build data centers in areas that maximize our pool of potential customers and design them to the performance standards of the top hyperscale customers. We have identified a pipeline of opportunities across the US and believe Partners Group’s extensive experience working with infrastructure platforms, coupled with its financial resources, will enable us to execute on current and future opportunities. »