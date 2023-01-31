EdgeCore broke ground on the first of two strategically-located, sustainably designed data centers in Silicon Valley,

When the building process is finished, the campus will provide 72 MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space.

Utility power will be available at the site through Silicon Valley Power beginning in the first quarter of 2024.

Global data center developer, owner, and operator, EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure announced that the company has commenced the construction of the first of two Silicon Valley data centers. The new sustainably designed data centers are designed to meet the customer requirements in the region. The development also marks the beginning of a series of platform expansions.

72 MW of critical load

The LEED-designed campus, announced shortly after the acquisition and $1.2 billion investment by Partners Group, will support 72 MW of critical load across 540,000 square feet of space. Utility power will be available at the facility through Silicon Valley Power in early Q1 of 2024. EdgeCore’s new high-performance Silicon Valley data center campus will be sustainably designed to achieve the following:

LEED BD+C Silver certification

Energy Star certification

Water Utilization Effectiveness (WUE) of .01

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of <1.30

The availability of carbon-neutral electricity

The facility will also enable customers to meet their sustainability commitments, while also offering the security, scalability, and reliability required. In November 2022, the company was acquired by Partners Group. Partners Group plans to invest up to $1.2 billion for the acquisition and development of existing and future data center sites. Jeff Dorr, President and Chief Financial Officer of EdgeCore said,

« EdgeCore entered 2023 poised for rapid growth and today’s announcement of our Silicon Valley campus groundbreaking is the exciting start to a busy year of development. To ensure the exacting standards of our customers are exceeded, EdgeCore’s commitment to infusing sustainable building and operational practices in each high-performance, ready-for-occupancy data center we construct continues with this Santa Clara facility. »