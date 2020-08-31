EdgeMicro, an on-premises capitalization company, introduced five new micro data centers in the United States. The company will build five new knowledge centers (MDCs) in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Memphis, Houston and Pittsburgh. The company plans to open the facilities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

To reduce latency

EdgeMicro that was founded in 2017 is based in Denver. The company offers outer edge placement knowledge centers connected to its patented Edge Traffic Exchange generation that facilitates local IP access between cellular radios, cached knowledge, and computing directly to the tower.

Mike Hagan, CEO and founder of EdgeMicro, said,

“The good luck of our initial sites has accelerated our deployment on the periphery. Our strategically placed 8 MDC portfolio gives companies the ability to connect with users and fully demonstrates our ability to operate in a developing peripheral market. By providing infrastructure closer to the end user, we are reducing latency and having a positive effect on bandwidth demand situations that have been created through the increasingly vital demands of home paints related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the company, Internet corporations and nationally famous content providers are key tenants in their existing knowledge centers and plan to expand their presence to new locations. EdgeMicro aims to offer the scale and flexibility needed on the periphery by implementing a large number of modular, network-independent knowledge centers.