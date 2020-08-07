EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection, expanded into Statesboro, GA with the deployment of a new edge data center.

To bring micro data centers and network access

Featuring SOC II certification and turnkey infrastructure, this new edge data center will be the first multi-tenant data center available in Statesboro. It will offer a variety of different opportunities for local businesses and national companies operating in the region. Thanks to edge computing, this will enable applications that require lower latency and local cloud and data offloading. For traditional colocation, it will enable local and national companies to utilize a local data center as opposed to regional data centers that are hundreds of miles away, saving both time and money.

Doug Recker, Founder and President of EdgePresence, said,