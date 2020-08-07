EdgePresence, an owner and operator of multi-tenant, edge computing points-of-presence (PoPs), providing space, power, bandwidth, and interconnection, expanded into Statesboro, GA with the deployment of a new edge data center.
Featuring SOC II certification and turnkey infrastructure, this new edge data center will be the first multi-tenant data center available in Statesboro. It will offer a variety of different opportunities for local businesses and national companies operating in the region. Thanks to edge computing, this will enable applications that require lower latency and local cloud and data offloading. For traditional colocation, it will enable local and national companies to utilize a local data center as opposed to regional data centers that are hundreds of miles away, saving both time and money.
Doug Recker, Founder and President of EdgePresence, said,
“Statesboro has routinely placed in the top three of America’s Best Communities national competition and is heralded as one of Georgia’s nine live, work, and play cities. Opening one of our edge data centers here aligns well with our mission to bring micro data centers and network access to the customers that are closest to that user equipment’s access point. Additionally, its proximity to industries such as commerce, education, manufacturing, healthcare and technology makes it ideal for companies offering hosted managed services, e-commerce, industrial IoT, telemedicine, e-learning and more, along with next generation applications that need super-low latencies and short network routes.”
