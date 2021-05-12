<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aritzon has published the APAC data center colocation market report that shows in-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The APAC data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

China and Hong Kong market add around 50%

At a glance, the APAC data center colocation market contributed to over 30% of the global colocation market in 2020, with the China and Hong Kong market adding around 50% to the APAC market.

Cloud service providers that chose to majorly host their data in colocation data centers instead of building their own data centers in the region need colocation. Therefore, the major demand for colocation services in APAC during the COVID-19 pandemic came from cloud-service providers.

In 2020, retail colocation contributed to around 66% of the overall market demand in APAC, while wholesale colocation amounted to around 34%, with increased adoption of wholesale colocation expected in the forecast period.

COVID-19 is the major driver

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, growth in data generated, penetration of 5G, and the adoption of cloud and hybrid infrastructure services, along with significant government initiatives are major drivers for the region’s colocation uptake.

The major demand for colocation services in APAC during the COVID-19 pandemic came from cloud-service providers that chose to majorly host their data in colocation data centers instead of building their own data centers in the region.

New entrants, M&A transactions, and joint ventures by local companies with global operators in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and India among others are also spurring data center investment in the region.

See more Data Center News