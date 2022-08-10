Google’s data center in nearby Council Bluffs, Iowa encountered an electrical incident just before noon Monday local time, hurting three people.

An electrical explosion occurred in a section inside of a Google data center late Monday night, injuring workers in a small town just outside of Omaha, Nebraska. It may have led to outages for some of the company’s services.

Google’s data center in nearby Council Bluffs, Iowa encountered an electrical incident just before noon Monday local time. Three people were reportedly hurt and suffered from serious burns because of the explosion. They were transported to an area hospital.

Around the time of the incident, the outage reports were increased in Google’s services, particularly in Google Search, Maps, and YouTube. An online platform, Downdetector provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, registering an increase in outages for Google services around the time of the explosion. There were also reports from the public about facing major problems with Google’s products as well.

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of explosion at Google data center in Iowa 📌#Iowa | #USA Right now Thousands to million of users where having major issues with the web search service google as it was currently down as reports say an explosion has occurred at Google data center pic.twitter.com/fh9TFGRE9Q — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 9, 2022

Google has 14 data centers in the U.S., including a second one in the Omaha suburb of Papillion, Nebraska. A Google representative said in a statement that Google experienced outages in its search engine but that they were because of an “internal error” which is not linked to the incident in Iowa.

« We’re aware of a software update issue that occurred late this afternoon Pacific Time and briefly affected availability of Google Search and Maps, and we apologize for the inconvenience. »