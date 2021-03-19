Element Critical acquired Skybox Datacenters’ state-of-the-art Houston One facility. This purchase accelerates Element Critical’s plans to expand its national footprint, adding a strategic high-performance data center asset that provides inherent flexibility for supporting medium to large enterprise customers at the edge.

A facility in the Houston Energy corridor

Houston One is known for its robust N+1 and 2N design and flexible deployment innovation. The purpose-built facility caters to enterprise users requiring 100% uptime for high-performance computing and latency-sensitive deployments for this region and access to renewable power.

Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical, said,

“Texas is a strategic market for Element Critical, and we are excited to have acquired a facility in the Houston Energy corridor where we can apply our hands-on operational expertise in delivering hybrid colocation services in Houston and across our growing data center platform. Parent continues “in addition, the Skybox team will continue to play an important role in supporting Element Critical in many key aspects of the project, particularly as they relate to serving the impressive tenant roster they have developed.”

The addition of this strategic mission-critical facility enables Element Critical to serve an increasingly comprehensive range of enterprise customers across a growing platform that includes data centers in Sunnyvale-California, Chicago-Illinois, Tyson’s Corner-Virginia, and Houston-Texas.

