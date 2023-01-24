Element Critical announced that the company has successfully completed annual assessments of its engineering and reliability standards.

Data center colocation and interconnection provider, Element Critical announced that it has completed comprehensive annual assessments of its engineering and reliability standards. By achieving ISO/IEC 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 2 Type II, and HIPAA compliance standards, the company demonstrates its commitment to ensuring its facilities meet regulatory requirements with accredited standards of security and transparency.

Highest standards

ISO/IEC 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 2 Type II, and HIPAA compliance ensures client information within any of Element Critical’s data centers are protected at the highest standards. Element Critical facilities adhere to these industry standards:

ISO/IEC 27001: Among the most important compliance standards for a data center, this certificate demonstrates that the facility’s policies and procedures have been tested and satisfy standards that ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data.

PCI DSS – Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard: Element Critical attained compliance in recognition of its data centers’ alignment to the standards that protect customers’ financial data and safeguard credit and debit card transactions.

SOC 2 Type II – Service Organization Control 2 : Confirmed by audit across all facilities, Element Critical meets security compliance requirements for controls and safeguards when hosting customer data. The SOC 2 report is intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need to understand internal control at a service organization as it relates to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

HIPAA – Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act: HIPAA compliance ensures standards for protecting sensitive patient health data and personal identification information.

Shane Menking, Chief Operating Officer of Element Critical said,

« Our facilities meet a wide variety of regulatory requirements because this enables our customers to meet industry compliance standards and reflects the quality of our security, operations, engineering excellence, and energy efficiency of our data centers. Element Critical data centers are run by highly trained security and engineering personnel, executing daily standard operating procedures (SOP) and site operations methods (MOP) to ensure our customers receive a secure and safe environment for their sensitive and mission-critical applications. Earning third-party validation across all our data center facilities affirms our commitments to customer satisfaction and our dedication to meet evolving data security standards. »