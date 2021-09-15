Tailored data center services provider, Element Critical announced that it has expanded Texas presence with the acquisition of a 62,000 square foot data center in Austin, Texas. Element Critical’s new facility, named Austin One, is the company’s second data center investment in Texas.

7 MW of IT load

With its 7 MW of critical IT load support, the facility provides the company the capability to support customer demand in the growing Austin data center market. Element Critical stated that Austin One resides just minutes from the Austin Bergstrom Airport and above the flood zone and currently houses 60+ enterprise customers on its 7-acre campus.

Austin One is located at the Texas Triangle, comprised of the largest urban cities in Texas. Its location provides businesses ultra-low latency connectivity, which is capable of delivering sub-10-millisecond latency to 70% of Texas with ten on-site carriers. Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical said,

“Texas businesses are ready for evolved digital services. We are focused on establishing a strong foothold in the Austin market. Together with our state-of-the-art Houston facility, we can support production and Disaster Recovery environments between the two urban centers from one platform.”

