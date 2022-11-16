Element Critical is partnering with Megaport to offer improved cloud connectivity and agility for its customers.

The partnership allows Element Critical customers to directly connect to the world’s leading cloud providers and Megaport’s global ecosystem.

Customers will be able to establish seamless connectivity between regions and cloud service providers without a physical infrastructure at the cloud edge.

Data center solutions and colocation services provider, Element Critical announced a partnership with Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, Megaport. With the partnership, the duo aims to optimize network agility for organizations that adopt hybrid data center architectures. Element Critical and Megaport will offer improved cloud connectivity and agility.

Improved cloud connectivity

With the edge infrastructures and connected network services adoption, network interconnection demand is accelerating and organizations are looking for practical and highly connected data storage solutions to be able to meet performance, compliance, security, and cost optimization business outcomes.

The partnership will allow Element Critical users to be able to connect directly to major cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Megaport’s global ecosystem of over 700 enabled data centers and 360+ service providers, via a secure flexible network.

Combining Element Critical’s cloud connect offerings with the Megaport’s network, customers will be able to optimize their hybrid IT solutions with secure and direct interconnection to public cloud service providers with higher performance, lower latency, greater control, and improved reliability. The joint offering also provides customers the flexibility to right-size their connections so they can scale services while optimizing costs, and dialing bandwidth up or down at any time. Steve Weaver, chief revenue officer of Element Critical said,

« Interconnection solutions for digital infrastructure are vital to scale in today’s business-everywhere landscape. Megaport will help our customers unite business connectivity in an easy-to-use platform and extend their reach everywhere they need to be. »