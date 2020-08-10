Multi-tenant data center provider, DC BLOX has been selected by the integrated healthcare services provider, Encompass Health, as its colocation and connectivity service provider. Encompass Health offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies, and hospice agencies. As its colocation site, Encompass Health selected DC BLOX’s Huntsville, Alabama, data center due to its ability to deliver a secure, reliable data center environment with the ideal mix of geographic advantage, comprehensive connectivity, and added resilience.

136 hospitals, 245 home health locations and 83 hospice locations

According to the statement, Encompass Health currently delivers service across approximately 136 hospitals, 245 home health locations, and 83 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico. DC BLOX also stated that Tier III-designed colocation services offer Encompass Health improved reliability and uptime, enhanced business continuity and disaster recovery, and resilient connectivity. Kurt Stoever, DC BLOX’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer said,