Enovum Data Centers announced that the company has launched the first phase of its Montreal data center. The company is also starting the work on the second phase of the facility to be able to meet the demand from organizations that requires a transparent digital infrastructure.

Second phase will begin soon

Enovum’s new Montreal facility is 70,000 square feet of infrastructure with move-in space available for a total of 187,500 square feet. The facility is fully customizable, from cabinet design to data halls. The data center also provides access to the major local carriers via diverse dark fibre paths, and a 100% carrier-neutral location. The first phase provides 1.5 MW of IT load capacity.

When fully built, the $200 million facility will deploy up to 24 MW of renewable hydroelectricity available. The users will have access to a control portal that provides them with real-time data and advanced analytics on their utilization. Pierre-Luc Quimper, CEO and Founder of Enovum said,

“Our team has been involved in the data center industry since 1999, when we started our managed hosting services provider, GloboTech Communications. With clean hydroelectricity and an advanced telecommunications network, Montreal is a prime choice to build our data center. The demand for customer-centric data center services continues to be strong. We have met this need by adding an unprecedented layer of transparency for our customers.”

