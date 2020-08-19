EQT is acquiring EdgeConneX from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners. EQT Infrastructure also announced that the company will support the continued development of EdgeConneX and actively assist the Company in its pursuit of new opportunities to grow. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the final quarter of 2020. According to the announcement, with this transaction, EQT Infrastructure IV is expected to be 80-85% invested.

40 facilities in 33 markets

EdgeConneX operating and developing over 40 facilities in 33 markets across North America, Europe, and South America. During the transaction, Evercore acted as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to EdgeConneX and Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as lead legal counsel to EQT Infrastructure. Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX said,