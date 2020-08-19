EQT is acquiring EdgeConneX from an investor group led by Providence Equity Partners. EQT Infrastructure also announced that the company will support the continued development of EdgeConneX and actively assist the Company in its pursuit of new opportunities to grow. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the final quarter of 2020. According to the announcement, with this transaction, EQT Infrastructure IV is expected to be 80-85% invested.
40 facilities in 33 markets
EdgeConneX operating and developing over 40 facilities in 33 markets across North America, Europe, and South America. During the transaction, Evercore acted as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to EdgeConneX and Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as lead legal counsel to EQT Infrastructure. Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News
“EQT brings significant financial resources and digital infrastructure industry experience which EdgeConneX will use to accelerate growth and invest in new data centers around the world. I look forward to continuing to lead EdgeConneX and we are very pleased to have EQT as our new owner and partner in this exciting growth phase. On behalf of EdgeConneX, I thank our outstanding customers and partners, dedicated employees and long-term shareholders that gave us the latitude to succeed and create lasting value.”
Discussion about this post