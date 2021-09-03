Equinix extended its Platform Equinix into the strategic Indian market by acquiring the India operations of GPX Global Systems. The US$161 million all-cash transaction includes a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centers.

To support digital transformation journeys of businesses

With the upcoming 5G rollout in India, companies can benefit from rapid digitizing and scaling infrastructure, easily adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures, and interconnecting with more than 350 international brands and local companies in India.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, said,

“Extending Platform Equinix to India with the addition of two world-class, highly interconnected data centers provides a platform for additional expansion across the country, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead for Equinix. With the global footprint of Equinix and the industry’s largest ecosystem, we are well-positioned to be a critical part as well as a driving force of the digital revolution in India, helping businesses to leap forward domestically and globally.”

Managing Director Manoj Paul will lead Equinix India. He will leverage his deep insights into the local data center industry to support the digital transformation journeys of businesses in India.

The two new International Business Exchange data centers in Mumbai, dubbed Equinix MB1 and MB2, form a network-dense data center campus with more than 350 international brands and local companies. The facilities will add more than 90,000 square feet of colocation space to Platform Equinix when fully built.

Equinix’s Mumbai campus offers a cloud-dense environment and direct access to major cloud services, including AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect.

