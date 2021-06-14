Equinix announced agreements for additional joint ventures in the form of limited liability partnerships with GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund. Under these agreements, Equinix will bring the xScale data center portfolio to greater than $6.9 billion across 32 facilities globally.

Opportunity to growth on a single platform

xScale data centers add to Equinix’s global platform of more than 220 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers by serving the unique core workload deployment needs of a targeted group of hyperscale companies, including the world’s largest cloud service providers.

Charles Meyers, CEO of Equinix, said,

“With our xScale program, these hyperscalers can continue to grow at Equinix while in close proximity to an ecosystem of 10,000 customers. The joint venture arrangement of xScale enables these large deployments to be structured in an off-balance sheet model that aims to preserve capital for investment in our traditional retail data center and digital infrastructure business and maintain our strategic and financial flexibility.”

With xScale data centers, hyper scale companies can add core deployments to their existing access point footprints at Equinix. This enables their growth on a single platform that can immediately span 63 global metros and offer direct interconnection to their customers and strategic business partners.

See more Data Center News