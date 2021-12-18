InfraPrime, RISE, Snam, SOLIDpower, TEC4FUELS, Vertiv, and Equinix has formed a consortium to develop low low-carbon fuel cells. The Clean Hydrogen Partnership will provide 2.5 million euros in funding for the development of the cells that are going to power the data centers. With this action, the consortium hopes to reduce the carbon emissions from operations up to 100%.

Project EcoEdge PrimePower

The project is called EcoEdge PrimePower (E2P2) is currently in the proof-of-concept state, aims to lower the environmental effects of the data centers with new energy solutions. The E2P2’s goals are aligned with the European Commission’s goals: Accelerating the use of the fuel cells for the energy-intensive industries with a cleaner grid.

The project is intended to achieve several environmental goals. These goals include demonstrating a real-world proof of concept for low-carbon electricity with whole-day availability.

Equinix is also aiming to become carbon-neutral until 2030 as well as completely relying on renewable energy. The company already has experience with large-scale fuel systems, since they are being used as power solutions in 15 data centers located in the United States. They will use the experimental E2P2 fuel cell device in a dedicated location within one of the data centers in Milan, Italy.

Fuel cells can run on natural gas, biogas, LPG, or green hydrogen, all of which can be delivered and distributed via existing gas networks. They are known as being cleaner and quieter power solutions.

Justin Dustzadeh, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Equinix said,

« The Office of the CTO at Equinix is chartered with driving the next generation of technologies and architectures to advance the vision of Platform Equinix. A key component of our vision is to deliver our solutions whilst meeting our important sustainability commitments. The E2P2 project enables us to demonstrate a novel architecture for power generation, distribution and storage; support a broader transition from natural gas to sustainable hydrogen, and support our goal of operating a climate-neutral business by 2030. »

See more Data Center News