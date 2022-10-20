Equinix announced a US$45 million investment in Colombia for the construction of BG2, a new International Business Exchange data center in Bogota.

investment in for the construction of BG2, a new International Business Exchange data center in Bogota. The initial phase of BG2 will have a capacity for 550 cabinets, with space for additional cabinets in future phases.

In order to support Colombian sustainability requirements, BG2 will be the first Equinix facility in the Americas to adopt the innovative Cool Array technology.

Digital infrastructure company, Equinix announced that construction has commenced for a new International Business Exchange data center in Bogota, named BG2. The facility is expected to be open in the first half of 2023. Equinix is expanding its footprint in Latin America with approximately 32,000 square feet of colocation space.

One of the largest in Colombia

BG2 will be one of the largest data centers in Colombia and will provide global and local customers with the ability to connect directly and securely to the world’s digital economy, via comprehensive digital ecosystems. BG2 will be a state-of-the-art data center, designed to deliver Secure Cabinets and Private Cage deployments. The initial phase of BG2 will have a capacity for 550 cabinets, with space for additional cabinets in future phases. At full build, the facility will provide capacity for 1,100 cabinets.

The company invested around $2 billion in Latin America since 2011, including acquisitions and expansions in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. Globally, the company operates more than 240 data centers in 71 markets. Tara Risser, president of Americas at Equinix said,

« We chose to invest in Colombia because the country has a fast-growing IT sector and is part of the fourth-largest economy in LATAM. The country’s economy has boomed over the past decade, driven by thriving energy and manufacturing sectors. We believe the country is also well positioned to support businesses looking to expand within LATAM, while also staying closely connected to North America. BG2 is another example of our commitment to provide our customers with the right places, partners and possibilities for their digital transformations now and into the future. »