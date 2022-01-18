Digital infrastructure company, Equinix announced a new International Business Exchange data center in Paris, France. The new site, named PA10, is a part of the company’s Saint-Denis campus and will be its tenth data center opened by the company in the city over the course of 20 years. The new facility will provide organizations with the ability to connect directly and securely to the world’s digital economy.

Tenth data center opened by Equinix in Paris

PA10 includes a heat recovery project to recover energy from the equipment and transfer it to the urban heating network, and heat the local community swimming pool. On the rooftop of PA10, there will be a 430 square meters greenhouse, allowing the growth of fruits and vegetables.

Water consumption will also be reduced by using a water recovery system and only irrigating the cultivated areas with a hydroponic system. The greenhouse will also utilize the heat recovery technology in place at the facility. The garden will help retain rainwater and reduce the amount of water directed to the sewer, in addition to reducing waste heat emissions.

Highlights:

Phase 1 of PA10 is due to provide 3,775 m2 of colocation space and 1,525 cabinets of capacity. Upon completion of all planned phases, the full site is expected to generate 5,775 m2 of colocation space with ~2,250 cabinets.

Equinix’s strategic location in Paris gives its data centers a high level of carrier connectivity, making them ideal locations to procure bandwidth and optimize network performance. The metro is also a termination point for many undersea cable systems in the Mediterranean, bringing providers to Europe from Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Equinix is home to some of the most developed business ecosystems in Paris, featuring a dense concentration of banking, commerce, transport, and telecommunications companies, 655+ unique customers and 18,025+ cross-connects between business partners, networks, and carriers. Customers and partners will have access to Equinix’s suite of interconnection and edge services, including fiber-neutral connectivity to more than 120 networks.

Equinix is dedicated to providing sustainable digital infrastructure and has committed via science-based targets to reach climate-neutral globally by 2030. PA10 is being built in line with global environmental standards, designed with the aim to be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified. PA10 is targeted to utilize 100% renewable energy and incorporate multiple sustainability initiatives in line with ISO 50001, the flagship international standard for improving energy performance.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO of Equinix said,

« In support of the Choose France initiative, today’s investment and expansion serves to bolster the country’s digital infrastructure capabilities, providing local and multi-national corporations with a foundational source of differentiation and the global platform needed to thrive in today’s digital economy. Equinix is connecting digital leaders, enabling them to simplify operations, improve customer experience and accelerate the launch of new products and services. »

