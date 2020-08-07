Equinix announced that the company has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner. With the partnership, enterprises will be able to easily connect and migrate priority workloads to Google Cloud. Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric and Google Cloud Interconnect combination provides agile and scalable hybrid multi-cloud services to further support digital transformation and enterprise growth. Additionally, Equinix SmartKey and Google Cloud External Key Manager integration provide customers with secure key storage, encryption, and tokenization services to address performance and risk.

Equinix currently houses more than 35% of Google Cloud on-ramps (in over 35 metros) through dedicated enterprise-leveraged or partner GCI services.

Direct and secure connectivity is key to deploying and managing hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure to ensure peak performance and data security. According to Equinix’s 2019-20 Global Tech Trends Survey, 51% of the IT decision-makers surveyed are deploying hybrid multi-cloud models. An estimated 44% of their IT infrastructure is currently on the cloud, and 71% of respondents globally plan to move more functions, such as productivity tools, databases, and business-critical applications onto the cloud.

ECX Fabric enables streamlined access to the world’s largest cloud providers, allowing enterprises, network, and cloud service providers to directly, securely, and dynamically connect distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems globally. By connecting local services and distributed infrastructure via ECX Fabric, businesses can resolve application performance and digital transformation challenges.

Equinix provides direct connections to Google Cloud via GCI and ECX Fabric, increasing agility for enterprises in changing market conditions, thereby maximizing new opportunities.

With a global footprint of more than 210 International Business Exchange data centers, Platform Equinix houses a large share of the world’s public cloud on-ramps and drives some of the most physically and virtually interconnected ecosystems in the world.