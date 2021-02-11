Digital infrastructure company Equinix reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Equinix continues to invest in its platform services, introducing new product capabilities and expanding market availability, helping to lower the barriers to entry and improving the value of digital transformation for new and existing customers.

New expansions planned

Equinix continued to expand the reach of its global platform and operates across 63 metros in 26 countries. In 2020, Equinix completed 16 new expansions, its most active build year ever, with a sizeable expansion roadmap planned for 2021 to meet growing customer demand. New expansions planned in 2021 include Geneva, Genoa, Madrid, Manchester, Muscat, New York and Osaka metros, with 44 large projects underway across 30 markets and 20 countries.

Charles Meyers, President and CEO, Equinix, said,

“While 2020 brought about a landscape of challenges and change, Equinix continued to innovate and adapt, serving as a trusted partner to our customers on their digital transformation journey. We continued to extend our market leadership, delivering approximately $6 billion of revenue and driving healthy growth both on the top-line and at the per-share level. As we look ahead, I am as optimistic as ever about our business and the expanding opportunity to serve our customers, partners and shareholders as the world’s digital infrastructure company.”

On October 6, Equinix introduced the availability of Equinix Metal, a fully automated and interconnected Bare Metal as a Service offering. On December 8, Equinix introduced transformative capabilities on Equinix FabricTM and Network Edge. With these new capabilities, Equinix Fabric now has native integration built into both Network Edge and Equinix Metal over the Equinix platform and is available in 49 strategic metros across five continents.

See more Data Center News