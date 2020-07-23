Equinix announced that with the $51 million investment, the company has completed the third phase expansion of HK4, one of its five International Business Exchange data centers in Hong Kong. With the expansion, Equinix provides a total of 34,500 square meters in Hong Kong. Equinix also stated that Hong Kong is expected to see the second-fastest interconnection bandwidth growth in the region. Platform Equinix also plays a critical role in supporting the interconnected era, underpinning the digital economy, and enabling businesses to enhance their performance.

HK4 key facts: