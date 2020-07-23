Equinix announced that with the $51 million investment, the company has completed the third phase expansion of HK4, one of its five International Business Exchange data centers in Hong Kong. With the expansion, Equinix provides a total of 34,500 square meters in Hong Kong. Equinix also stated that Hong Kong is expected to see the second-fastest interconnection bandwidth growth in the region. Platform Equinix also plays a critical role in supporting the interconnected era, underpinning the digital economy, and enabling businesses to enhance their performance.
HK4 key facts:
- HK4 provides increased capacity for customers in Hong Kong with its phase three expansion. With an additional 1,000 cabinets added to the facility, HK4 now has a total capacity of 1,500 cabinets and will further add 3,000 cabinets in future phases.
- Located in Sha Tin, HK4 complements the existing Equinix footprint in Tsuen Wan and Tseung Kwan O. With the distributed facilities across the Western, Eastern, and Northern parts of Hong Kong, Equinix is devoted to supporting the digital edge and business continuity strategies of local and international enterprises.
- Equinix Hong Kong data centers are business hubs for more than 550 companies. Customers can interconnect directly with other customers and partners in their digital supply chain and leverage direct connectivity to more than 80 networks, more than 145 cloud and IT service providers, and over 140 financial services companies.
