Equinix has announced that it has invested £179 million in the United Kingdom by expanding its Business Exchange Sites in London and opening a new data center in Manchester.

With the latest investment, the company’s expenditure has reached a total of £1 billion in the United Kingdom. A massive network and financial services demands are expected in the United Kingdom by 2025.

The researchers report that the United Kingdom will remain a world-leading international business hub as London is one of the best cities to do business in.

Equinix continues to invest in the UK

Equinix spent £179m to grow its International Business Exchange sites, the LD7 (Slough Campus) and LD8 (London’s Docklands), in the capital of the UK and the new MA5 datacentre in the Northern Powerhouse, Manchester. With the new investments, the company reached £1 billion in expenditure in the United Kingdom.

The expansions to LD7 (Slough Campus) and LD8 (London’s Docklands) are aimed to help financial market participants continue to interconnect on a global scale. Russell Poole, Managing Director for Equinix UK, said;

« Our commitment to expanding the UK’s digital infrastructure caters to the increasing number of enterprises requiring ultra-low-latency connectivity, both here and internationally. This further investment will help to maintain the nation’s position as a strategic digital business hub for enterprises looking to compete on a global scale. »

Equinix has also added a new data center in Manchester. With this new addition, the company currently operates five facilities in Manchester. Manchester has the largest economy in Northern England and is the third-largest city in the United Kingdom. It is known for eCommerce and developing start-up culture, and it has become a technological center. The city houses MediaCity UK which is the second-largest creative, digital media hub in Europe.

Explaining its investment in the United Kingdom, Equinix supports its decision with some market survey results that are showing business growth will continue in the country by 2025. And also the majority of digital leaders in the UK believe London is one of the best cities to do business in and that the UK will remain a world-leading international business hub.